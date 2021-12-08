TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 2 Sullivan County teens

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two Sullivan County teenagers.

The TBI said 13-year-old Conley Bellamy and 14-year-old Shyann Bentley may be traveling in a 2021 silver Nissan Rogue with TN tag number 9Z9-4C0. The agency issued the alert on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsport Police Department.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 13-year-old Conley Bellamy and 14-year-old Shyann Bentley, who are missing from Sullivan County.



The teens were last seen early this morning in Kingsport.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/UT3sXltmaz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 8, 2021

If you see Conley, Shyann, or the vehicle, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331, the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9429, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.