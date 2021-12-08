Watch
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for 2 Sullivan County teens

TBI
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two Sullivan County teenagers.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Dec 08, 2021
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two Sullivan County teenagers.

The TBI said 13-year-old Conley Bellamy and 14-year-old Shyann Bentley may be traveling in a 2021 silver Nissan Rogue with TN tag number 9Z9-4C0. The agency issued the alert on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsport Police Department.

If you see Conley, Shyann, or the vehicle, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7331, the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9429, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

