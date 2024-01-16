TBI issues endangered child alert for 2-year-old Kay’Anna Taylor

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for 2-year-old Kay’Anna Taylor on behalf of the Paris Police Department.

Kay’Anna is 2’2” and 28 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on January 10th.

TBI

Officials believe she is with her non-custodial mother, Emily Taylor.

Emily is 30 years old, 5’7”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

TBI

She is wanted by the Paris Police Dept. for Custodial Interference.

If you see Kay'Anna or Emily, call Paris PD at 731-641-1412 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.