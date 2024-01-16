Watch Now
News

Actions

TBI issues endangered child alert for 2-year-old Kay’Anna Taylor

endangeredchild.png
TBI
endangeredchild.png
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 17:01:35-05

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for 2-year-old Kay’Anna Taylor on behalf of the Paris Police Department.

Kay’Anna is 2’2” and 28 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on January 10th.

endangeredchild.png

Officials believe she is with her non-custodial mother, Emily Taylor.

Emily is 30 years old, 5’7”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

emily.png

She is wanted by the Paris Police Dept. for Custodial Interference.

If you see Kay'Anna or Emily, call Paris PD at 731-641-1412 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.


Carrie and Amy recommend:

Nashville artist's colorful crayon craft has been a true gift

“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."

-Carrie Sharp

" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."

-Amy Watson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather