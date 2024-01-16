TBI issues endangered child alert for 2-year-old Kay’Anna Taylor

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for 2-year-old Kay’Anna Taylor on behalf of the Paris Police Department.
Kay’Anna is 2’2” and 28 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on January 10th.
Officials believe she is with her non-custodial mother, Emily Taylor.
Emily is 30 years old, 5’7”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She is wanted by the Paris Police Dept. for Custodial Interference.
If you see Kay'Anna or Emily, call Paris PD at 731-641-1412 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson