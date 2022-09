CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for Jadin Hale, 16, out of Clarksville.

Jadin is 5 feet, two inches. He weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has been missing since Thursday. There is no clothing description at this time.

Please call the Clarksville Police Dept at 931-648-0656 if you see him.