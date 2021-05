NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officials say Jaycee Gilliland is missing out of Nashville. She is 4'11", about 127 lbs., with brown hair dyed orange and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her was asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.