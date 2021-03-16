TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 14-year-old girl

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Endangered Child Alert was issued for a 14-year-old missing out of Anderson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Chiana Cannida, who they say has a known medical condition.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white play station sweater with jogging pants. She is 4'9," 134lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may see her or knows where she is was asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 865-457-2414.