TBI issues most wanted alert for man wanted in connection to Clarksville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI has issued a most wanted alert for a Nashville man wanted in connection to a shooting in Clarksville.
They are searching for 30-year-old Michael Cason who officials believe is in the Davidson County area as of last night.
Cason is accused shooting a man three times on Mcgraw Street last Saturday.
Paramedics rushed that victim to the hospital. At last check-- that victim is still in critical condition.
Cason is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department and TBI for attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.
Police say he's 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Cason is considered armed and dangerous so if you see him, stay far away and call 911.
The TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 dollars for information that leads to his arrest.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
