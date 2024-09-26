Watch Now
TBI issues most wanted alert for man wanted in connection to Clarksville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI has issued a most wanted alert for a Nashville man wanted in connection to a shooting in Clarksville.

They are searching for 30-year-old Michael Cason who officials believe is in the Davidson County area as of last night.

Cason is accused shooting a man three times on Mcgraw Street last Saturday.

Paramedics rushed that victim to the hospital. At last check-- that victim is still in critical condition.

Cason is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department and TBI for attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Police say he's 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Cason is considered armed and dangerous so if you see him, stay far away and call 911.

The TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 dollars for information that leads to his arrest.

