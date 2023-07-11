Watch Now
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old from Marshall County

Posted at 4:34 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 05:34:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Stephen Brien Elsinger who is missing out of Marshall County.

He's 5 feet 8 inches and about 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his upper left arm.

Stephen has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He was last seen on Monday at around 2 p.m. wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

If you know where Stephen is, please call the Marshall County Sheriff at 931-359-6122, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

