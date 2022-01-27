TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Hickman Co. man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Hickman County man early Thursday morning.

William Stinson, 85, was last seen in Dickson.

The TBI described Stinson as 5'10" tall, weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an Alabama hat, red flannel shirt, jeans and black shoes.

He may be in a black or blue 1999 GMC Sierra with Tennessee license plate number DP 62348.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without help, according to the TBI.

If you see him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.