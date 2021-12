NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday for a missing man from Murfeesboro.

Daniel Hartley, 70, is described as 5'5" tall, weighing 155 pounds.

Unfortunately, the TBI said they do not have a description what Hartley could be wearing. Also, the agency has no information on a possible vehicle he could be traveling, or where he could be headed.

If you see Hartley, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.