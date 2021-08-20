TBI: Macon County man indicted, accused of killing wife and family dogs

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators said a Macon County man has been indicted after allegedly killing his wife and family dogs.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Joseph Chestnut was indicted Thursday on one count of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

TBI Joseph Chestnut

TBI officials said agents were called to the residence in Red Boiling Springs after family members found Tracy Chestnut deceased in her home. Four dogs were also found dead.

Joseph Chestnut was later identified as a suspect in the case.

The TBI said he was arrested Friday and booked into the Macon County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.