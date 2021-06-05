Watch
TBI: Man arrested, charged for hpossessing childlike sex dolls

WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 10:54 PM, Jun 04, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged an Antioch man accused of possessing childlike sex dolls.

William Crowder, 52, was arrested Friday. He's charged with six counts of possession of a childlike sex doll and one count of Selling, Distributing, or Transporting a childlike sex doll.

William Crowder

The TBI's investigation began in October 2020, after receiving a tip that Crowder ordered a childlike sex doll to be shipped to his home.

TBI agents executed a search warrant at Crowder’s residence and found at least six childlike sex dolls, several of them dressed in children’s clothing, according to a TBI press release.

The Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Crowder on May 19. He was booked into the Davidson County Jail Friday where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $30,000 bond.

