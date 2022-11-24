TBI: Man charged after investigation into child sexual abuse material

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been indicted after an investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into child sexual abuse material.

On April 8, TBI Special agents began investigating information forwarded to the bureau by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding the upload of images consistent with child sexual abuse material through Instagram.

The investigation helped agents determine the images had been traded online by the user, Wendell Jay Silcox. Search warrants were issued at Silcox's home and agents uncovered more than 100 similar images and videos.

TBI Wendell Jay Silcox

On May 10, an indictment was returned by the Wilson County Grand Jury, charging Silcox with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Silcox was arrested by Wilson County deputies on Tuesday.

Silcox was booked into the Wilson County Jail, and at the time of his release he was held on a $50,000 bond.