TBI: Man dies in Tennessee after being shot by officers

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the death of a man who was shot by police after ignoring commands to drop his shotgun.

The TBI says the shooting happened in Cleveland shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday when officers were called because of a home disturbance.

The TBI says three Cleveland police officers encountered 71-year-old Lloyd Grant McClung Jr., armed with the shotgun. The TBI said in a news release that officers told McClung several times to drop the weapon, but he continued toward the officers.

The release says two officers fired their weapons, hitting McClung, who died. The officers weren't identified.