TBI: Man shot, killed by officer was wanted out of Massachusetts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has identified a man who was shot and killed by a Metro Officer this weekend as 32-year-old Marvin Veiga Jr.

Veiga was wanted by the Massachusetts State Police for the murder of a man on October 13, 2020. The Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit had identified Veiga and another man as the suspects in a deadly shooting. He was wanted on multiple gun and drug charges including murder.

Veiga had a criminal history in Massachusetts including an armed confrontation with the Boston Police Department and convictions for possessing a large-capacity firearm, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

According to MNPD Spokesperson Don Aaron, North Precinct officer Christopher Royer made a traffic stop of a vehicle on Clarksville Pike in Nashville. Inside was the driver and Veiga, who was in the passenger seat.

Investigators said the driver cooperated, but Veiga began exhibiting "bizarre" behavior. "The passenger immediately got out of the Mercedes with two large butcher knives, one in each hand, and began running around erratically," Aaron explained at an early morning news conference.

Officer Royer was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident. The footage shows Veiga running around with the knives, even getting into the officer's patrol car at one point, meanwhile the officer can be heard making multiple commands for Veiga to drop the knives.

Then the man is seen running toward the officer and that's when Officer Royer fired three shots and the man fell to the ground.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified. The TBI is investigating the case.