TBI: Police shoot, kill man with knife near Charlotte Pike in Nashville

Sky 5 flies over the scene after police officers shot and killed a man with a knife on Charlotte Pike.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 11, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it's investigating a deadly shooting involving "several" police officers in Nashville.

The scene is located on Charlotte Pike, just west of White Bridge Pike, near the West Police Precinct.

The TBI confirmed in a tweet that officers shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed with a knife. None of the officers were hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

