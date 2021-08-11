TBI: Police shoot, kill man with knife near Charlotte Pike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it's investigating a deadly shooting involving "several" police officers in Nashville.
The scene is located on Charlotte Pike, just west of White Bridge Pike, near the West Police Precinct.
SOON: Metro police to give update:
The TBI confirmed in a tweet that officers shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed with a knife. None of the officers were hurt.
TBI special agents are on the scene of shooting in Nashville, in which several police officers shot and killed a man reported to be armed with a knife.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 11, 2021
No officers were injured.
As we independently investigate the series of events, we'll provide further details shortly. pic.twitter.com/zEbF5ti0hf
TBI confirms its investigating a deadly shooting involving "several" Metro Nashville police officers.— Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) August 11, 2021
The scene is located just west of White Bridge Pike near the West Police Precinct. The TBI confirmed that officers shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed with a knife. pic.twitter.com/ff7BmYMDp7
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.