TBI: Police shoot, kill man with knife near Charlotte Pike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it's investigating a deadly shooting involving "several" police officers in Nashville.

The scene is located on Charlotte Pike, just west of White Bridge Pike, near the West Police Precinct.

The TBI confirmed in a tweet that officers shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed with a knife. None of the officers were hurt.

