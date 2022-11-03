Watch Now
TBI: Mt. Juliet police officer shoots person during traffic stop

Brady Headington, NewsChannel 5
One person was injured after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Mt. Juliet.
Posted at 3:55 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 05:00:00-04

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person was shot by a police officer in Mt. Juliet late Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened at about midnight on South Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike.

According to the TBI, the shooting took place during a traffic stop. The condition of the person who was shot is unclear at this time.

"We have special agents independently investigating the circumstances," said Josh DeVine, a spokesman for the TBI.

South Mt. Juliet Road was blocked at Central Pike early Thursday morning for the investigation.

