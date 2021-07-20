TBI Report: Crime in Tennessee decreased during COVID-19 pandemic shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were negative but a positive thing that came from the time we spent indoors was a decrease in crime.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2020 Crime in Tennessee report.

It shows that the least amount of crimes happened in April, which was shortly after the stay-at-home order was issued.

We saw the most crime in August, with nearly 46,000 crimes committed. Sixty-six percent of people arrested in 2020 were white, 33 percent were Black. The state's racial makeup is 78 percent white and 17 percent Black.

When it comes to DUI arrests, Tennessee has seen a downward trend over the past three years. More than 18,000 people were arrested last year for DUI, a decrease of 7 percent from 2019.