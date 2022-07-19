NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its 2021 Crime in Tennessee report, detailing that violence in Nashville was on the decline.

According to the report, 132,253 "Group A" arrests were made across the state with 7.65% being juveniles. Juvenile arrests for these offenses increased by more than 7% since 2019.

A Group A offenses is a classification of crime categories comprised of 54 separate criminal offenses.

You can read the full report here.

Over the course of 2021, more than 70,000 offenses were committed in the Nashville area. Of that amount, 26% were cleared and 13,541 arrests were made.

There were more reported crimes of "simple assault" than any other crime, with nearly 11,000 cases reported. Of those cases, however, only around 1,500 of those ended in arrests.

The next highest level of crime was aggravated assault with just over 6,000 reported cases. Just under 1,500 of those ended in arrests.

Since 2020, nearly 3,000 fewer offenses were reported in Music City. While they decreased in that aspect, arrests hovered around the same. In 2020, a total of 13,292 arrests were made while the following year, 13,541 people were arrested.

While murders decreased, cases of kidnapping, rape and stalking all grew.

Areas where the city saw an increase in crime were those offenses involving animal cruelty and weapons violations.