TBI special agents requested after two people found dead in Cheatham Co. home

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation by TBI is underway Tuesday after two people were found dead at a home in Cheatham County.

Authorities said two individuals were found dead at a home on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek Community.

District Attorney General Ray Crouch requested that special agents with TBI work with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office to determine the nature of these deaths.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the identities of the individuals and their cause(s) of death.

NewsChannel5 will update this story when more details become available.