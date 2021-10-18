TBI: Spoofing scam taking place to get people's personal information using TBI phone number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say somebody is spoofing their phone number in an attempt to scam you.

TBI officials said Monday they had received several calls from people saying somebody call them and identified themselves as an officer with TBI.

The person on the phone say they are following up on a complaint and ask for personal information.

TBI says officers would not make phone calls like this and anyone getting a phone call following the script should ignore the call.

If you want to report any information on these spoofing calls, you're asked call 1-800-TBI-FIND.