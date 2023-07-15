TBI: Three arrested in theft of funds from Sumner County Food Bank

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have been arrested after an ongoing theft investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In May 2022, the TBI began the investigation after a request from the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, after receiving allegations of theft involving the food bank.

This week, a grand jury in Sumner County charged three individuals associated with the food bank.

Tonya Ann Rosales, 44, and James Downey Brawner, 81, have both been charged with one count of Theft of Property $60,000 or more.

Penny Lea Maughon, 54, has been charged with one count of theft of property $20,000 or more.

No further information is available at this time.