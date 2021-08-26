TBI uses new technology to identify remaining Humphreys County flood victims

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It took days to locate and identify victims from the Humphreys County flood, which is an emotional time filled with waiting for their families.

First responders say new technology helped them through the difficult process.

Authorities said they reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation early on knowing some victims would be hard to identify.

In a press conference, authorities said the TBI's brand new technology, never used before in Tennessee, identified the last three victims.

Rapid DNA uses specialized instruments which capture and process vital DNA information, according to the TBI. In turn, it's able to quickly identify victims.

The Humphreys County Sheriff said that took only an hour and a half to identify victims.

The TBI partnered with a Colorado company, ANDE, that produces the technology.

Both the Waverly Police Chief and Humphreys County Sheriff made it clear the technology made it easier for the families of the victims by taking them out of the difficult process of being involved in identification.

Humphreys County authorities said it also provided much needed, quick closure.