TBI warns of human trafficking phone scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about a phone scam by someone claiming to be a representative of a human trafficking task force.

TBI officials say the scam reportedly uses the phone number of the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline, as well as a number associated with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The caller allegedly identifies himself as “Ryan McClain,” and says he's with the “Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force.” He tells the individual that their number was found on the phone of a human trafficking victim, and if they want to have their name “cleared,” they need to pay a large sum of money.

TBI officials say anyone who receives a similar call should ignore the caller’s message and report it to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or online at www.ic3.gov.