TCAP scores have been released for Tennessee students. Here's how students did statewide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Education released testing data Thursday, showing some minor gains in achievement for students across the state.

A few weeks ago, the state only released third grade English/Language Arts scores to adhere to the new Third Grade Retention Law, which pinpointed which kids needed further help on the subject before heading into the fourth grade. Some kids have had to enroll in summer school as a result. This year's past third graders started school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the state is releasing its full data for all grades.

Here's how it's broken down.

ENGLISH/LANGUAGE ARTS

Statewide, 38.1% of students scored proficient on English assessments across all tested grades from third to 11th.

This is 1.6% better than last year and up 8.3% from two years ago.

MATH

A bit lower than English, 34% of students from third to 11th grade are proficient in math.

This is up 3.2% from last year and 8.1% from two years ago.

SCIENCE

Across Tennessee, 43.2% of students scored proficient on science tests.

That is up 3.4% from the last year and 4.9% two years ago.

SOCIAL STUDIES

Exactly equal to that of science, Tennessee students scored 43.2% proficient on social studies testing.

That's up only a half percentage point from last year, but 6.5% from two years ago.