TDH: Third flu-related pediatric death confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a third pediatric influenza-related death in Tennessee on Tuesday. TDH reported it happened in the east region of Tennessee.

The death comes as flu season peaked in Tennessee in November and December. Since then, new cases have started rapidly declining, but cases could still flare up for several more months. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say significant activity can last up until May.

This is an important reminder that it's still not too late to get the flu shot for either yourself or your children. Nationwide there have now been more than 85 pediatric flu deaths.

This season also is coming with a shortage of children's medications that's caused some issues with parents trying to treat their child at home. Walgreens only now just lifted several restrictions on purchases for children's over-the-counter fever-reducing products. CVS still has its restrictions in place.

Experts said to get them to the doctor if a cough, fever or sore throat starts to worsen.