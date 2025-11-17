TDHS begins issuing full SNAP benefits for Tennessee families on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — SNAP households that previously received partial benefits will have the remaining benefit amount added to their EBT card on Monday, November 17.

If you have not yet reveived any November benefits, you should expect to receive the full benefits in the coming days according to the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

This comes following the end of the federal government shutdown. If you need to check you benefit amounts, you can use the ebtEDGEapp or click here or log into the Cardholder Portal here.

Those who typically receive benefits on the 18th, 19th or 20th should expect to receive their November benefits on their usual date.