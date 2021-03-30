TDIC urges consumers to file claims, complaints quickly after flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) shared important information about filing insurance claims, hiring contractors for home repairs, home safety and avoiding scams for Tennesseans who may have sustained home or auto damage this past weekend's flooding.

Many homeowners in Middle Tennessee are beginning the cleanup efforts after flooding damaged their property, and on top of that they're also having to figure out who will pay for what.

It's important that if your home flooded in this past weekend's severe storm or you had any kind of damage that you let your insurance company know quickly.

Be aware, some policies may not cover interior water damage from a storm.

While it's too late to purchase flood insurance now, you may want to think about getting it because most policies require you to have it for at least 30 days before a flood happens.

There's also a lot to watch out for when it comes to getting repairs done.

Filing Insurance Claims:



File your claim as soon as possible. Call your insurance company or agent with your policy number and other relevant information. Your policy may require that you make the notification within a certain time frame.

If your home is damaged to the extent that you cannot live there, ask your insurance company if you have coverage for additional living expenses.

Document the damages by taking photographs or video of any damage for each instance your home or property was damaged. • Make the temporary repairs necessary to prevent further damage to your property (cover broken windows, leaking roofs and damaged walls).

Never have permanent repairs made until your insurance company has inspected the property and you have reached an agreement on the cost of repairs. Be prepared to provide your claims adjuster with records of improvements you made prior to the damage.

If you feel that you are unfairly denied a claim by your insurance company, consumers should file a complaint with TDCI.

Hiring a Contractor:

