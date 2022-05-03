TDOC Corporal charged with possession of child porn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Corrections Corporal, Michael Vernon White, has been charged with possession of "hundreds of items" of child porn.

Metro Nashville Police Department

54-year-old White worked at the Deberry Special Needs Facility in Nashville. White was arrested on his way to work this morning.

The search began after an Internet service provider detected and reported multiple uploads of sexual images and videos depicting young girls. The number associated with the uploads was linked back to White.

Detectives assigned to the Metro Nashville Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant today. Detectives seized a computer from White's residence as well as his cellphone during the search.

White posted a $50,000 bond.