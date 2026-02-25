TDOC investigating homicide of a correctional officer in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the homicide of a correctional officer at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.
According to TDOC, the death happened on Tuesday, February 24 and the inmate responsible was identified.
The facility has since been placed on lockdown.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.
- Lelan Statom