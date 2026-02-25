TDOC investigating homicide of a correctional officer in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the homicide of a correctional officer at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

According to TDOC, the death happened on Tuesday, February 24 and the inmate responsible was identified.

The facility has since been placed on lockdown.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

