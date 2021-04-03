TDOC to resume inmate visitation at all facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) officials announced that inmate visitation will resume next weekend.

TDOC stopped visitations in March of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But a modified visitation schedule will begin Saturday, April 10.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, all visitors will be required to schedule an appointment. Visitors will be required to wear masks, have their temperatures checked and respond to a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry.

All inmates will be required to wear masks during the visits and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the visitation gallery. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the area.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said in a press release. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during the pandemic.”

To schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex - Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST)

Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST) DeBerry Special Needs Facility - Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm)

Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm) Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center - Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm)

Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm) Hardeman County Correctional Facility - Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm) Call: 731.254.6850 (On Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm)

Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm) Call: 731.254.6850 (On Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm) Mark Luttrell Transition Center - Call 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)

Call 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm) Morgan County Correctional Complex - Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm)

Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm) Northeast Correctional Complex - Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm)

Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm) Northwest Correctional Complex - Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130. (Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm)

Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130. (Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm) Riverbend Maximum Security Institution - Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm)

Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm) South Central Correctional Facility - Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm)

Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm) Trousdale Turner Correctional Center - Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm)

Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm) Turney Center Industrial Complex - Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm) Site 2 : 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm)

Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm) : 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm) West Tennessee State Penitentiary - Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm)

Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm) Whiteville Correctional Facility - Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm)

Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm) Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center - Call 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-4:00pm)

View additional visitation guidelines [tn.gov] on our website prior to your visit. Volunteer services will resume at a later date.

