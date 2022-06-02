Watch
TDOT advises Nashville drivers of lane closures on Interstate 24 this weekend

Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 16:23:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation workers will conduct a double lane closure on Interstate 24 in both directions this weekend in Nashville.

Two lanes will close from mile marker 58 to 59. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday. Up to three lanes could be closed for brief periods, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.

Crews will be conducting bridge work, which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

