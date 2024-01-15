TDOT crews hard at work overnight making sure drivers are safe as they head out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT crews have been hard at work overnight and over the past few days making sure drivers are safe as they head out on the roads.

Major prep went into treating the roads for this snowfall over the weekend and now their job is to get the roads clear -- and keep them clear as we see more snow throughout the day.

TDOT crews are first focusing on interstates and major state routes and then will move onto bridges, overpasses and other areas that tend to freeze first.

Right here in Middle Tennessee alone, there are 281 salt trucks, 517,000 gallons of salt brine, 36 salt bins, so a lot of resources are in play.

All of this will be used to cover more than 11,000 miles of roads here in the Midstate.

The best advice today -- stay off the roads. If you have to head out, stay out of the way of these crews so they can get the job done!