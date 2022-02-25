TDOT crews working quickly to repair potholes during winter season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials assure crews are working as quickly as possible to repair the growing number of potholes on the roads.

TDOT doesn’t keep track of every pothole crews fix, but they do keep track of how much of the mixture to fix them gets laid down.

Since the beginning of this year, TDOT has performed more than 860 tons of pothole patching in our mid state region costing around $685,000. That makes up for more than 40 percent of the patching done so far this year statewide.

TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said it’s unusual to be doing this much repair in the middle of winter, but because of back-to-back severe weather events, it’s necessary.

Highway crews have already filled 11 percent more potholes than this time last year.

Hammonds said the growing number of potholes show just how much traffic is flowing through Nashville and it exemplifies how bad the winter season has been in the mid-state compared to other areas of the state.

“We know that it’s not going to last long. Because that temporary mix will not bond adequately to the road," said Hammonds. "It’s important for us to patch and make sure there's a temporary fix because we don't want people stranded on the side of the interstate, we don't want to create an unsafe situation for any driver”

Until all potholes are patched, TDOT is encouraging drivers to slow down which can lessen the impact of the damage and keep crews safe.

TDOT is responsible for maintaining interstates and state routes. If you’ve come across a pothole numerous times that still hasn’t been patched, they’re asking you to let them know here.