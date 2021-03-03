Menu

TDOT equipment damaged in hit-and-run crash on I-24

Kathryn Schulte / TDOT
TDOT attenuator destroyed in crash.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 18:36:27-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A truck hit a road work crew's attenuator while they were making pothole repairs on Interstate 24 Monday night.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation crew was on I-24 in Antioch when officials say a pickup hauling a trailer with construction supplies hit the work zone.

TDOT's Kathryn Schulte says the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the attenuator behind the TDOT trucks, causing the truck to roll over and totaling the attenuator. No TDOT employees were hurt in the crash.

The driver is believed to be OK because he ran from the scene.

TDOT officials reminded the public to "be mindful of our crews that are working hard right now to patch potholes...move over and slow down."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
