TDOT equipment damaged in hit-and-run crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A truck hit a road work crew's attenuator while they were making pothole repairs on Interstate 24 Monday night.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation crew was on I-24 in Antioch when officials say a pickup hauling a trailer with construction supplies hit the work zone.

TDOT's Kathryn Schulte says the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the attenuator behind the TDOT trucks, causing the truck to roll over and totaling the attenuator. No TDOT employees were hurt in the crash.

CLOSE CALL: Last night, while @myTDOT crews were making emergency pothole repairs on I-24 in Antioch, a driver in a pickup truck with a trailer full of construction supplies slammed into the work zone at a high rate of speed. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/KHjUaXPw30 — Kathryn Schulte (@SchulteTDOT) March 2, 2021

The driver is believed to be OK because he ran from the scene.

TDOT officials reminded the public to "be mindful of our crews that are working hard right now to patch potholes...move over and slow down."