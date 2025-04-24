TDOT fights back against text scams: Stay alert and report junk messages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our inbox is filled with messages from you about these pesky texts and TDOT is making extra efforts to make sure you don't get caught in the trap.

The government agency is doubling down on social media, with comedic undertones, to emphasize its PSA.

The FTC said this is a nationwide issue and offered these tips for handling any suspicious messages:

To avoid a text scam like this: Don’t click on any links in, or respond to, unexpected texts. Scammers want you to react quickly, but it’s best to stop and check it out.

Check to see if the text is legit. Reach out to the state’s tolling agency using a phone number or website you know is real — not the info from the text.

Report and delete unwanted text messages. Use your phone’s “report junk” option to report unwanted texts to your messaging app or forward them to 7726 (SPAM). Once you’ve checked it out and reported it, delete the text.

