TDOT hosting in-person meetings to discuss proposed I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting three in-person public information meetings this week as well as a virtual public meeting for the proposed I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project.
The purpose is to provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about the proposed project and allow TDOT to gather public input.
The meetings will take place on the following days:
- September 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Smyrna Event Center, 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy East, Smyrna, TN 37167
- October 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Coleman Park Community Center, 384 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37211
- October 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southeast Community Center, 5620 Hickory Hollow Pkwy #202, Antioch, TN 37013
The virtual public meeting will be available on the project website beginning September 30, 2025, and will provide the same information and opportunity to provide feedback as the in-person meetings.
