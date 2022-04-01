Watch
TDOT implements emergency paving through Middle Tennessee

Posted at 8:20 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 21:20:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a deluge of weather this winter, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will take on emergency paving projects across the midstate.

Here is where you can find these crews throughout the next week.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

  • April 3 - April 6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities in the WB lanes to repair damaged sections of asphalt from MM 184 – 192. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes for paving activities and in the eastbound lanes for milling to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 31 – 42)

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

  • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in the southbound lanes for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm 104 – 111)

WILSON COUNTY I-40

  • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., I-40 West will have intermittent lane closures for emergency spot paving activities. From Wilson County Line to SR 109. (MM 222.8 – 232)
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
