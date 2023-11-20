TDOT is halting construction and lane closures for Thanksgiving travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, all construction-related lane closures will stop from 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, to 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner, Butch Eley. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates. Watch out for them — move over, slow down. It’s the law.”

AAA is predicting an increase of 8,000 people taking road trips this holiday in comparison to last year — around 1.2 million people.

TDOT says even though lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may still be on site in some construction zones, so remember to drive safely and obey posted speeds.

