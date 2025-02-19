TDOT prioritizing road safety statewide ahead of Wednesday's winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Wednesday's winter storm approaches, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is prioritizing road safety statewide.

Crews have been working around the clock, managing 12-hour shifts to prepare roads and prevent re-freezing.

Workers have been busy applying brine to the roads to aid plowing efforts. Their focus is on interstates and heavily traveled state routes, with collaboration from state troopers to identify problem areas.

Erin Zeigler, T-DOT Region 3 Communications Officer, emphasized the teamwork involved, stating, “We have folks from our construction team helping out and driving snow plows. This is a true team sport.”

With rain before the snow, TDOT is also warning of potential potholes forming after the storm.

They ask for patience from the public as they navigate these challenging weather conditions.

