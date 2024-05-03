TDOT ramping up efforts to repave roads, warning drivers of traffic delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of us are still swerving around potholes on the roads that have been there since the winter storm in January, but TDOT said you can expect a smoother drive on state roads soon.

Some big potholes were temporarily patched up since the winter, but now that it is getting warmer, TDOT is ramping up pavement repairs.

TDOT said it is investing $15 million statewide to repave roads.

Region 3, which covers Middle Tennessee, is getting the biggest chunk of that funding out of the four regions in the state with $4.8 million.

Warmer weather means asphalt plants are regularly making the hot mix needed to make permanent fixes. Fixing the roads for many of the projects will require removing the top layer and paving it with fresh asphalt.

This means you may run into some traffic delays. Crews will aim to work during off-peak hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, but there could be times when lane closures will continue into the evening and weekends as they try to get repairs done as fast as possible.

TDOT asks for everyone to be patient. Move over and slow down when you are passing crews working.

If there is a pothole in your area you want to get fixed, call 833 TDOT FIX, or you can submit a request online.