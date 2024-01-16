TDOT salt truck sideswiped on Interstate 40 in Dickson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Department of Transportation truck driver is recovering after trying to spread salt on the interstate but was sideswiped by a tractor-trailer truck.

Both the salt truck and the tractor-trailer went through the guardrail on Interstate 40 near Dickson. The driver was taken to the hospital for x-rays, but is expected to be OK, TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said.

"This is why we encourage drivers to slow down and give our trucks space while treating and plowing roads," Hammonds said.

TDOT is continually salting and plowing the roads after the snow fell Sunday into Monday.

They will keep treating the interstates and state routes until they are cleared.