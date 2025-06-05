Watch Now
News

Actions

TDOT shifts traffic to new I-40 Donelson Pike Interchange; expect delays June 10

8bc743939f976cc3f66bc2e9.jpg
TDOT
8bc743939f976cc3f66bc2e9.jpg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic onto the new Donelson Pike Diverging Diamond Interchange over Interstate 40 beginning Monday.

Crews will begin to shift traffic starting at 7 p.m., with work anticipated to be complete by Tuesday, June 10 at 4 a.m. 

During this transitionary period, all airport traffic must take Exit 216A.

Traffic will be led onto the new alignment using signage and chase cars. Heavy traffic is anticipated and you're advised to leave early if you're headed to the airport the morning of June 10.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

On 150-year anniversary, YMCA of Middle Tennessee looks at its past and future

Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking