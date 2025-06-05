TDOT shifts traffic to new I-40 Donelson Pike Interchange; expect delays June 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic onto the new Donelson Pike Diverging Diamond Interchange over Interstate 40 beginning Monday.

Crews will begin to shift traffic starting at 7 p.m., with work anticipated to be complete by Tuesday, June 10 at 4 a.m.

During this transitionary period, all airport traffic must take Exit 216A.

Traffic will be led onto the new alignment using signage and chase cars. Heavy traffic is anticipated and you're advised to leave early if you're headed to the airport the morning of June 10.

