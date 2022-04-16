TDOT suspends construction during holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re traveling this weekend, it should be easier to get where you're going. Since it's a holiday weekend, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has suspended all construction work on the interstates until Monday.

The announcement was made following National Work Zone Awareness Week where TDOT officials have spent time reminding drivers to be cautious of roadside crews.

The department is hoping for a smooth weekend with a reduced number of crews on the interstates for the next several days. Drivers may still face some lane closures on long-term projects in place, which could include some workers on-site in certain areas.

Just as TDOT officials have been saying all week, slow down when you see safety messages and move over to give space between your car and the workers when you see them.

More than 100 workers have been killed on the job and stats show last year there were more than 4,000 crashes in Tennessee work zones.

Construction has been stopped since Thursday night and will start again Monday at 6 a.m.