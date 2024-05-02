TDOT to speed up the repaving efforts throughout Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Transportation has expedited its efforts to repair all damaged pavements throughout Tennessee.

After our record-setting winter we had this past year, it left our roads with potholes of all shapes and sizes that needed to be fixed.

TDOT invested an additional $15 million to cover over 120 projects statewide.

They also sped up the Transportation Modernization Act dollars for our repair/maintenance budget.

Below is a list of regions, how many projects they have, and what the total value of all of the projects are:

· Region 1: 28 Projects = $3.3M

· Region 2: 43 projects = $2.85M

· Region 3: 33 Projects = $4.8M

· Region 4: 17 Projects = $4.05M

There will be short-term traffic delays while they work on repairing the road. However, they aim to avoid working on the road during busier travel times (9 a.m. - 3 p.m).

There will be lane closures that will extend into the later part of the afternoon, evening and even weekends. They are asking all drivers to move over and slow when seeing TDOT road crews.

Inclement weather, emergency repairs, or incidents may disrupt daily schedules. Drivers can report potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or by submitting an online maintenance request form.

