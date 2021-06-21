TDOT to widen I-65 from Nashville to Kentucky state line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced plans to widen Interstate 65 through Davidson, Robertson, and Sumner Counties.

Approximately 25.8 miles will be widened from Nashville to the Kentucky state line. TDOT officials said the project will "address congestion, improve safety, and traffic operations, and accommodate current and future traffic demands.”

TDOT provided the following outline of the project:

I-65, north of Nashville, will be widened from four to six lanes with three 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, 12-foot paved outside shoulders, 12-foot paved inside shoulders, with approximately 300 feet of right-of-way and a concrete median barrier wall where required.

Two northbound truck climbing lanes will be constructed – one between mile markers 99 and 100 and another between mile markers 102 and 104.

An auxiliary lane will also be added in each direction between the interchanges of Rivergate Parkway (Exit 96) and SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike, Exit 97) to accommodate traffic exiting and entering the roadway.

TDOT said due to the length of the corridor, improvements have been separated into smaller sections or phases:

from Rivergate Parkway to near SR 41 (US 31W)

from near SR 41 (US 31W) to near SR 257 (Bethel Road)

from SR 257 (Bethel Road) to SR 25 (Main Street)

from near SR 25 (Main Street) to near SR 109

from SR 109 to Kentucky State Line - completed

TDOT said the northbound weigh station near the Kentucky state line will also be converted into a truck parking area to provide additional parking spaces to accommodate the increase in trucks along I-65.

