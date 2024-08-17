Watch Now
News

Actions

TDOT worker in serious condition after being hit on Interstate 65 shoulder

TDOT litter crew
Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT litter crew
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A litter pickup crew worker is in serious condition Friday night after being hit on Interstate 65 near Harding Place.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation worker was picking litter when a Hyundai sedan pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate and hit him. Raymon Cruz-Sanchez, 48, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, is hospitalized at Vanderbilt in critical condition.

Police said he was hit while throwing trash into the trailer of a pickup truck. He was wearing his reflective vest when he was hit.

The 27-year-old driver of the Hyundai told police she was experiencing mechanical problems when she drove onto the shoulder. She showed no signs of impairment.

There are no current charges against the driver. The investigation is continuing, police said.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community