TDOT worker in serious condition after being hit on Interstate 65 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A litter pickup crew worker is in serious condition Friday night after being hit on Interstate 65 near Harding Place.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation worker was picking litter when a Hyundai sedan pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate and hit him. Raymon Cruz-Sanchez, 48, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, is hospitalized at Vanderbilt in critical condition.
Police said he was hit while throwing trash into the trailer of a pickup truck. He was wearing his reflective vest when he was hit.
The 27-year-old driver of the Hyundai told police she was experiencing mechanical problems when she drove onto the shoulder. She showed no signs of impairment.
There are no current charges against the driver. The investigation is continuing, police said.
