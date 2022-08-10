Teacher indicted after allegedly exposing himself at Greenbrier Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Robertson County teacher has been indicted for allegedly exposing himself on the property of Greenbrier Middle School.

According to an indictment, John Nolan Keathley has been indicted on five counts involving sexual activity. Two of those counts were knowingly or intentionally engaging in masturbation inside the classroom he was assigned.

The indictment alleges that Keathley also engaged in sexual behavior for the purpose of having a minor view this activity.

It details that these incidents happened between March 1 and May 4, 2022.

Another count alleges that Keathley intentionally exposed himself and engaged in sexual contact through masturbation while inside the school during hours where students were present.

Robertson County Schools have released a statement saying in part that: