Teacher Pension Fight Continues In Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. - The controversy between Kentucky's Governor and teachers over pension changes is far from over.
Teachers in Simpson County, Kentucky have been showing their support for their fellow educators.
Leah Wood, Curriculum Instruction and Assessment Specialist at Franklin-Simpson High School, gave us a photo of her and fellow teacher, Amanda Houchens, wearing shirts that read “thug life” in response to Governor Matt Bevin calling their protests against changes to the pension systems "thug mentality."
Simpson County teacher Lori Bean also gave photos to NewsChannel 5 showing a rally at Kentucky’s state capitol as thousands of teachers gathered in early April.
Meanwhile, the state's Democratic Attorney General, teachers unions, and police officers are suing to block the pension bill.
The new bill puts new hires into a hybrid plan that doesn't guarantee them the same benefits. The lawsuit was filed earlier on Wednesday.