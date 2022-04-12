Watch
News

Actions

Teachers, students, parents break ground on new Goodlettsville Elementary School

Teachers, students and parents spent a rainy morning in the new Goodlettsville Elementary School gym to break ground on the new facility.
Goodlettsville Elementary choir break ground
Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 19:21:11-04

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A $22 million investment in Metro students in Goodlettsville was a celebration worth singing about on Tuesday.

Teachers, students and parents spent a rainy morning in the gym to break ground on the new Goodlettsville Elementary School.

Even the mayor stopped by to turn over a little dirt.

"Education is our path for a bright future in Nashville," said Mayor John Cooper. "We're going to lead with our kids. Great jobs are coming to Nashville. Our kids need to be first in line for those jobs that are coming, but we have to deliver on that promise to our kids and our future."

The kids who sang did such a good job that they got a reward on the spot. They got a chance to play in the dirt, putting on hard hats and picking up shovels to help celebrate.

The school is scheduled to open for the new school year in August of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap