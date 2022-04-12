Teachers, students, parents break ground on new Goodlettsville Elementary School

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A $22 million investment in Metro students in Goodlettsville was a celebration worth singing about on Tuesday.

Teachers, students and parents spent a rainy morning in the gym to break ground on the new Goodlettsville Elementary School.

Even the mayor stopped by to turn over a little dirt.

"Education is our path for a bright future in Nashville," said Mayor John Cooper. "We're going to lead with our kids. Great jobs are coming to Nashville. Our kids need to be first in line for those jobs that are coming, but we have to deliver on that promise to our kids and our future."

The kids who sang did such a good job that they got a reward on the spot. They got a chance to play in the dirt, putting on hard hats and picking up shovels to help celebrate.

The school is scheduled to open for the new school year in August of 2023.

