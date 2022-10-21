Teaching kids about bullying through 'Ice'

Studies show bullying is a year-round worldwide problem, but October serves as National Bullying Prevention month. So, it's an important time to bring more awareness to the issue.

As we get closer to the holiday season, experts say the classic story of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" can actually be a creative and unique way adults can teach kids about acceptance, inclusion, and bullying.

"Rudolph" happens to be the theme of "ICE!" at Gaylord Opryland's "A Country Christmas" this year. As the artisans craft the iconic sculptures from the Christmas classic, the staff is showing how the simple story can serve as a big lesson for youth. You surely know the words by heart: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer had a very shiny nose. All of the other reindeer...used to laugh and call him names...they never let poor Rudolph...join in any reindeer games."

But, we know Rudolph is ultimately redeemed as Santa calls on him to use his unique gift to guide his sleigh, cementing his status in history. Despite the story being decades old, it's still helping highlight issues existing today.

Amanda Taylor, the Director of Special Events and Entertainment at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, didn't plan for anti-bullying to be an underlying focus of "ICE's" "Rudolph" theme, but the multi-generational iconic tale weaves the message of inclusivity so well.

"It’s one of those things that just kind of came to fruition in such a spectacular way. It’s the right story at the right time for us here at Opryland," says Taylor.

Tabatha Floyd with Centerstone Prevention Services, serves nine Tennessee counties, talking to 4th through 8th graders about tough topics like bullying.

"We will teach a social-emotional learning program that focuses on empathy, impulse control and problem-solving as a way to reduce bullying instances in a school," Floyd said.

Floyd added that bullying, which is more than just mean words, is repetitive and more involved.

"It’s something that happens more than once and it's when there's that imbalance of power so it can look like someone calling someone names but it could also look like excluding," Floyd said.

Floyd encourages parents to look for these signs: depression, withdrawing and not wanting to attend school or after-school activities.

"We also have to teach our kids to be resilient and to learn how to maybe say, 'Okay, that was wrong and I'm angry, but I'm still gonna walk away at this moment instead of retaliating," Taylor said.

Taylor says parents, grandparents, and guardians can talk to kids about the Rudolph story about what bullying might look like today.

"You know, it's such a serious issue and having Rudolph this year lends itself to that conversation as guests walk through, there's tons of interactive components," Taylor said.

There's even a part of the "ICE!" exhibit where kids can light up Rudolph's nose.

"It's a great way to talk about individuality and the uniqueness of being yourself and letting our light shine bright, just like Rudolph’s nose!" said Taylor.

You'll visit the island of misfit toys. You'll hear all about this story and how Rudolph came into his own before you exit the attraction.

"It's a great way to thread that narrative all the way through and to teach our younger generations about the importance of bullying," she added.

ICE! at Gaylord Opryland opens Friday, November 11th.